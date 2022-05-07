Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Coulson works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills26538 Moulton Pkwy Ste 38E, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coulson?
Dr. Coulson was amazing with our son! Very interactive and friendly! He was also genuinely interested in our questions and sent helpful follow up links after our visit. All of the staff from the front desk to the nurses were very friendly and helpful as well! All around great experience :)
About Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992899918
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Orange County
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coulson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coulson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coulson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coulson works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.