Overview

Dr. Matthew Cotant, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Cotant works at Hematology Oncology Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.