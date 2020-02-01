Dr. Cooperberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Cooperberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cooperberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cooperberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sfva Health Care System4150 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121 Directions (415) 221-4810
-
2
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-8313MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
University of California At San Francisco1825 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7171Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooperberg?
Spoke with 8 of the top prostate cancer doctors in the Bay Area. Dr. C was the 4th prostate doctor i went to see. He was also the only Doctor who did it right...from the very first meeting... Unlike the Stanford, Sutter, and other surgeons, Dr. C read all of my charts and tests, reviewed them with me then threw them on the counter and said bend over... the documents are a good guideline but I always check for myself. Next, he explained the proceedures (2) in great detail with visual aids (a 3D image om my prostate and what the 14 cores revealed). almost any surgeon can take out the prostate. That's 1 procedure. NERVE SPARING is the 2nd. This is where the others doctors blew it for me... very insufficient detail on nerve sparing success. Dr. C explained each layer of the prostate shell and how each nerve needs to be very carefully removed. He had the absolute best approach to my non-optional prostate treatment... 3 yrs-PSA = undetectable. IMHO Dr. C is the best...
About Dr. Matthew Cooperberg, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841219326
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooperberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooperberg works at
Dr. Cooperberg has seen patients for Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooperberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooperberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.