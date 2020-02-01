See All Urologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Matthew Cooperberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cooperberg works at San Francisco VA Med Ctr Neuro in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Sfva Health Care System
    4150 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 221-4810
  2. 2
    Ucsf Medical Center
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-8313
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    University of California At San Francisco
    1825 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-7171
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Feb 01, 2020
    Spoke with 8 of the top prostate cancer doctors in the Bay Area. Dr. C was the 4th prostate doctor i went to see. He was also the only Doctor who did it right...from the very first meeting... Unlike the Stanford, Sutter, and other surgeons, Dr. C read all of my charts and tests, reviewed them with me then threw them on the counter and said bend over... the documents are a good guideline but I always check for myself. Next, he explained the proceedures (2) in great detail with visual aids (a 3D image om my prostate and what the 14 cores revealed). almost any surgeon can take out the prostate. That's 1 procedure. NERVE SPARING is the 2nd. This is where the others doctors blew it for me... very insufficient detail on nerve sparing success. Dr. C explained each layer of the prostate shell and how each nerve needs to be very carefully removed. He had the absolute best approach to my non-optional prostate treatment... 3 yrs-PSA = undetectable. IMHO Dr. C is the best...
    Brian Jones — Feb 01, 2020
