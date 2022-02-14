See All Plastic Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Texas-Southwestern Medical and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Heart Hospital and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.

Dr. Conrad works at Wichita Kansas Plastic Surgery in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Wichita Kansas Plastic Surgery
    1700 N Waterfront Pkwy Bldg 200, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Heart Hospital
  • Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Abdominal Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Skin Cancer
Abdominal Surgery
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Conrad?

    Feb 14, 2022
    Very caring. Very honest. Highly recommend Dr Conrad.
    Pat Tripp — Feb 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Conrad to family and friends

    Dr. Conrad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Conrad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700831294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Texas at Southwestern Medical
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Texas at Southwestern Medical
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Texas-Southwestern Medical
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Texas-Southwestern Medical
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conrad works at Wichita Kansas Plastic Surgery in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Conrad’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.