Dr. Matthew Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Connor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
Audiology Associates of North Florida, a division of Tallahassee Ear, Nose and Throat1405 Centerville Rd Ste 5400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Connor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831412295
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Military Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
