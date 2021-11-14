See All Psychiatrists in Durham, NC
Dr. Matthew Conner, MD

Psychiatry
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Conner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Conner works at Matthew Conner MD Pllc in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Matthew Conner MD Pllc
    5842 Fayetteville Rd Ste 110, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 797-0953

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2021
    He listens well and is very helpful. He provides the feedback I need on my issues and my life has improved since I started seeing him. Dr. Connor has never gossiped about me or made any comments whatsoever about what job I'm working or should be working. I find the 1 star review I saw on here odd and not characteristic of his behavior at all.
    About Dr. Matthew Conner, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184899395
    Education & Certifications

    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    • Psychiatry
