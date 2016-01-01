Dr. Conlon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Conlon, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Conlon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Conlon works at
Locations
-
1
St. Clair Memorial Hospital1000 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-4800
-
2
Lazor & Benlock Home Health Inc.110 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 347-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conlon?
About Dr. Matthew Conlon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1720406820
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conlon works at
Dr. Conlon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.