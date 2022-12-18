Dr. Matthew Colman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Colman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Colman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Munster Indiana Office9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2355
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered 17 yrs with multiple lower back problems. I looked at RUSH Orthopedic surgeons & made my appt in Munster IN and discussed having a lumbar fusion and laminectomy at Pinacle Hospital in MerrillvilleIN. I had the surgery 1/3/22 and was able to walk the next morning feeling like my back was healed. Dr Colman is truly gifted. I'm now able to lift my 2 yr old granddaughter and do things i was missing out on. Pinnacle Hospital is Doctor owned and a great place to have surgery. I'm very grateful.
About Dr. Matthew Colman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205002607
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
