Dr. Matthew Collard, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Collard, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Specialists2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 909-1359Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I agree that Dr. Collard is a great surgeon. What he does is amazing. He replaced my right degenerative hip. His positive attitude and caring personality alleviated my fears. I was so pleased and trust him so much that 4 months later he replaced my other painful hip. Recovery was unbelievably fast. His office and staff are very organized and great at communicating. I am so happy and excited to be back to my usual self without pain. I highly recommend Dr. Matthew Collard.
About Dr. Matthew Collard, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- A-O Internatl
- Des Peres Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collard accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collard has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Collard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.