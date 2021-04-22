Overview

Dr. Matthew Cole, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Excela Hlth Greensburg Fmly Med in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.