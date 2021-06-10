Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists10800 Knights Rd Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is awesome!!! Through the years he has proven himself to be an exceptional Doctor, and a great person too. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558304014
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heartburn, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.