Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Womens Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Comprehensive Health Center
    1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 390-9242
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health at Manhasset
    300 Community Dr Ste Ambll, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Diagnostic Imaging
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Diagnostic Imaging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235200189
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University College-Physicians & Surgeons
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center MANHASSET BROOKLYN
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
