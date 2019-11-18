See All Plastic Surgeons in Warren, NJ
Dr. Matthew Clott, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. Matthew Clott, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warren, NJ. 

Dr. Clott works at Somerset Women's Care in Warren, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Livingston, NJ and Somerville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Center LLC
    31 Mountain Blvd Bldg T, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 222-0070
  2. 2
    OHS Morristown Office
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 222-0070
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 222-0070
  4. 4
    Somerset Medical Center
    110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 685-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Clott, MD
About Dr. Matthew Clott, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1801849096
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Staten Island University Hospital
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Clott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

