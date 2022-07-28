Dr. Matthew Cliburn, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cliburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cliburn, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cliburn, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Cliburn works at
Locations
Dentistry Plus2800 Palumbo Dr Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 350-9986Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Family dentist for at least 20 yrs. Highly skilled & efficient. Great personality.
About Dr. Matthew Cliburn, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
