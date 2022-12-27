Overview

Dr. Matthew Clayton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Clayton works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.