Overview

Dr. Matthew Clavenna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Clavenna works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.