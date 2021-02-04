Overview

Dr. Matthew Clary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Clary works at The Eye Center in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.