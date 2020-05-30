Overview

Dr. Matthew Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Revere Health in Pleasant Grove, UT with other offices in Eagle Mountain, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.