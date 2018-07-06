Overview

Dr. Matthew Chin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.