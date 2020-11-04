Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerniglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Locations
Ankle and Foot Institute of Texas816 Towne Ct Ste 100, Saginaw, TX 76179 Directions (817) 847-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cerniglia is amazing! If it wasn't for him my mom could have lost her life. My diabetic mother was kept in a hospital for 3 days because they could not find a surgeon to look at her foot due to being a self pay patient. I didn't even know that was a thing but I guess it is. Once I realized that the hospital was not going to do anything I reached out to a close friend that referred me to Dr Cerniglia. I contacted him that day and sent him the photos of her foot and he said get her out of that hospital immediately she needs to be seen right away. We checked her out of that horrible hospital and drove her to his hospital and right away when he saw her he knew what the cause was (Brown recluse bite) and amputate her toe. Because of him she is now recovering and doing much better. I can't thank Dr. Cerniglia enough for stepping in and saving my mother, he has been such a blessing. I would HIGHLY recommend him if you're looking for a extremely knowledgeable and caring doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669432894
Education & Certifications
- Hillcrest Health Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University
Dr. Cerniglia speaks Spanish.
