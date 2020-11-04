See All Podiatrists in Saginaw, TX
Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Cerniglia works at Ankle and Foot Institute of Texas in Saginaw, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
10 (519)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle and Foot Institute of Texas
    816 Towne Ct Ste 100, Saginaw, TX 76179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 847-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cerniglia?

    Nov 04, 2020
    Dr. Cerniglia is amazing! If it wasn't for him my mom could have lost her life. My diabetic mother was kept in a hospital for 3 days because they could not find a surgeon to look at her foot due to being a self pay patient. I didn't even know that was a thing but I guess it is. Once I realized that the hospital was not going to do anything I reached out to a close friend that referred me to Dr Cerniglia. I contacted him that day and sent him the photos of her foot and he said get her out of that hospital immediately she needs to be seen right away. We checked her out of that horrible hospital and drove her to his hospital and right away when he saw her he knew what the cause was (Brown recluse bite) and amputate her toe. Because of him she is now recovering and doing much better. I can't thank Dr. Cerniglia enough for stepping in and saving my mother, he has been such a blessing. I would HIGHLY recommend him if you're looking for a extremely knowledgeable and caring doctor.
    Jennie — Nov 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cerniglia to family and friends

    Dr. Cerniglia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cerniglia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM.

    About Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669432894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hillcrest Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerniglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerniglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerniglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cerniglia works at Ankle and Foot Institute of Texas in Saginaw, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cerniglia’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerniglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerniglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerniglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerniglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.