Dr. Matthew Cavo, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cavo, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Hyatt Center450 N Hyatt St Ste 302, Tipp City, OH 45371 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Cavo, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
