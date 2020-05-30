Overview

Dr. Matthew Carmichael, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Carmichael works at Northeast Atlanta ENT PC in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.