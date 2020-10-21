Overview

Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Carlson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

