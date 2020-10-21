Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
YOU’VE. FOUND. YOUR. DOCTOR! Exceptionally knowledgeable and thorough physician with an incredible bedside manner! Dr. Carlson explained my husband’s condition with great detail in a way that we could understand and gave us hope. We were beyond confident in his ability and traveled from Philadelphia for surgery. Dr. Carlson accurately projected realistic post-operative expectations, all of which were right on the mark. He performed a highly complex procedure flawlessly and followed up routinely to check on progress. The level of care for his patients is absolutely unmatched – he is caring, warm, brilliant, and so skilled at what he does. He is prompt, efficient, responsive, polite, and very patient (answering all of our questions, never once making us feel rushed). We know for a fact my husband’s remarkable outcome would not have been possible without Dr. Carlson’s expertise and talent. Simply THE BEST DOCTOR – we feel privileged to have been under his care!
About Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831396712
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carlson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
