See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Carlson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3219

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?

Oct 21, 2020
YOU’VE. FOUND. YOUR. DOCTOR! Exceptionally knowledgeable and thorough physician with an incredible bedside manner! Dr. Carlson explained my husband’s condition with great detail in a way that we could understand and gave us hope. We were beyond confident in his ability and traveled from Philadelphia for surgery. Dr. Carlson accurately projected realistic post-operative expectations, all of which were right on the mark. He performed a highly complex procedure flawlessly and followed up routinely to check on progress. The level of care for his patients is absolutely unmatched – he is caring, warm, brilliant, and so skilled at what he does. He is prompt, efficient, responsive, polite, and very patient (answering all of our questions, never once making us feel rushed). We know for a fact my husband’s remarkable outcome would not have been possible without Dr. Carlson’s expertise and talent. Simply THE BEST DOCTOR – we feel privileged to have been under his care!
Brittany & Tim K. — Oct 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carlson to family and friends

Dr. Carlson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Carlson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD.

About Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD

Specialties
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1831396712
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carlson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Carlson’s profile.

Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.