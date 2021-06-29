Overview

Dr. Matthew Carey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Carey works at Internal Medicine Group in Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.