Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Carabasi works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(73)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 24, 2020
Cancer is tough and transplant is tougher ! The staff and the dr. took their time answered all my questions wonderful personality and very thorough!
About Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255351003
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carabasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carabasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carabasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carabasi works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carabasi’s profile.

75 patients have reviewed Dr. Carabasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carabasi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carabasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carabasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

