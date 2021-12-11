See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Matthew Cantlon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Cantlon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Cantlon works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Stamford, CT and Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rothman Institute - Center City Philadelphia
    925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 339-3500
    ONS Stamford
    5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Bursitis
McMurray's Test
Hand Fracture
Elbow Bursitis
McMurray's Test
Hand Fracture

Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Dr. Cantlon performed a very successful regional fasciectomy for my Dupuytren's contracture. I was understandably skittish about this procedure, however, Dr. Cantlon calmly explained the process, very thoroughly covering all options, risks and benefits. He is an extremely skilled surgeon who is confident and meticulous. Surgery day went very well, as did recovery, which was coupled with his office's top quality physical therapy. I'm extremely pleased with my results and would wholeheartedly recommend this fine surgeon to anyone needing surgical procedures in the hand.
    Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Cantlon, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1144546888
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Institute / Thomas Jefferson University
    • New York University / Hospital For Joint Diseases
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Cornell University / School Of Electrical and Computer Engineering
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Cantlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantlon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantlon has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantlon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

