Dr. Matthew Cantlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cantlon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Locations
Rothman Institute - Center City Philadelphia925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 339-3500
ONS Stamford5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 869-1145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cantlon performed a very successful regional fasciectomy for my Dupuytren's contracture. I was understandably skittish about this procedure, however, Dr. Cantlon calmly explained the process, very thoroughly covering all options, risks and benefits. He is an extremely skilled surgeon who is confident and meticulous. Surgery day went very well, as did recovery, which was coupled with his office's top quality physical therapy. I'm extremely pleased with my results and would wholeheartedly recommend this fine surgeon to anyone needing surgical procedures in the hand.
About Dr. Matthew Cantlon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute / Thomas Jefferson University
- New York University / Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cornell University / School Of Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantlon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantlon has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantlon.
