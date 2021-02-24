Overview

Dr. Matthew Camuso, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Camuso works at CHEST MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.