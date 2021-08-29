Dr. Matthew Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Camp, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Camp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jasper, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Camp works at
Locations
-
1
Jonathan Woolfson MD PC150 Interstate South Dr Ste 200, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (706) 253-2267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camp?
Very knowledgeable and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Matthew Camp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437113917
Education & Certifications
- Eye Consultants Of Atlanta (Piedmont Hospital)
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine Rotating Internship
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.