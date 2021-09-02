Overview

Dr. Matthew Byers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center/Texas Medical Center and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Byers works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Throat Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.