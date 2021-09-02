Dr. Matthew Byers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Byers, MD
Dr. Matthew Byers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center/Texas Medical Center and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Otolaryngology3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 204, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 379-1800
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc.943 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 955-1108
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
I met Dr Byers for the first time today. I loved his laid back personality. He made me feel very comfortable to ask questions, took time to explain the situation, allowed me to look at my scan with him and found the mistake a radiologist had made when reading the scan. Yes, I would recommend Dr. Byers.
About Dr. Matthew Byers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710935911
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Texas Health Science Center/Texas Medical Center
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Byers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byers has seen patients for Ear Ache, Throat Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Byers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.