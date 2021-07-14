Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Buxton works at
Locations
Free State Dermatology3511 Clinton Pl, Lawrence, KS 66047 Directions (785) 749-7546Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will recommend Dr. Buxton to anyone who needs a dermatologist! He was great--very personable, took all my questions seriously and gave understandable explanations. The office staff and medical assistant were all very professional and pleasant--I can't say enough about what a positive experience it was. And I waited less than 5 minutes to get in! You can't beat that!
About Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063410488
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California Irvine
