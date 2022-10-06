Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM
Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Middleton, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.
Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc147 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949 Directions (978) 774-2800
Metro West Office340 Maple St Ste 405, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 303-8188
Boston Office1153 Centre St Ste 54, Boston, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7551
- 4 191 S Main St Ste 102, Middleton, MA 01949 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Marlborough Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve only had one appointment. Lasted about five minutes – – very rushed. It was only a first visit sontime will tell.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154385078
- UMass Memorial Healthcare/Marlboro Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- King's College
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.