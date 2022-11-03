Overview

Dr. Matthew Burton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Avail Hospital Lake Charles, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Burton works at BDLG C 10 in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.