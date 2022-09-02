Overview

Dr. Matthew Burn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Burn works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR, North Little Rock, AR and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.