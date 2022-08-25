Dr. Matt Burge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matt Burge, MD
Overview
Dr. Matt Burge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
Dr. Burge works at
Locations
-
1
Montgomery Surgical & Trauma Associates2055 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 286-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burge?
I had to have my appendix removed… Dr. Burge did a awesome job and I feel that I couldn’t have been in better hands and care. My incisions are very small and they are healing great. He is a top notch surgeon and he has a great personality.
About Dr. Matt Burge, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902169808
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burge works at
Dr. Burge has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.