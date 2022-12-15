Overview

Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Bullock works at Marshall Orthopaedics in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.