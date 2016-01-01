Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Bryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bryan, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bryan works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates PA28 Medical Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-6338
-
2
Dermatology Associates PA317 Tanner Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 627-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryan?
About Dr. Matthew Bryan, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255379533
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.