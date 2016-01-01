Overview

Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Medical Center Pharmacy in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Port Placements or Replacements and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.