Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford85 Seymour St Ste 900, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 241-0700
Starling Access Center505 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 665-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown made my first surgical experience much more comfortable by having open, down to earth conversations regarding my condition and clearly explaining in an understandable approach to the operation. Would highly recommend. Office and surgical center staff very atte ntive and polite as well.
About Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Western Ontario
- Waterbury Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Duke U Med Ctr/Duke Hosp
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.