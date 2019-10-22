See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Odessa, TX
Dr. Matthew Brown, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center Hospital
    500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 332-2663
  2. 2
    Basin Orthopedic Surgical Specialists
    1340 E 7th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 332-2663
  3. 3
    Midland Memorial Hospital
    400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 332-2663
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Hospital
  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Burn Injuries

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2019
    My experience was just a minor surgery... removing a cyst off my finger. He was very kind and explained the whole procedure to me. He was thorough and gentle.
    Susan Leathers — Oct 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316189921
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Case Western Reserve University/Metrohealth Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve University Metro Hlth Med Ctr
    • TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
    • LeTourneau University
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
