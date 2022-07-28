Dr. Matthew Brothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Brothers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Brothers, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Brothers works at
Novant Health Pediatric Cardiology Elizabeth1718 E 4th St Ste 605, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2358
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Brothers saw my teen for some issues related to low blood pressure, fainting, heart beat irregularities and chest pain. He was very friendly and positive. She is anxious, but he put her at ease with his upbeat and energetic manner. He ran the appropriate tests and asked relevant questions. We were concerned when he didn't find anything significant but now, a year later, he was absolutely right. So I'm grateful that he didn't over-diagnose and at the same time, he was thorough. He was responsive and worked with the other doctors to help find the right support for some of her symptoms. I think he's an excellent doctor and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him for any pediatric cardiology need.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston
- Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Brothers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brothers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brothers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brothers has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brothers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brothers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brothers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.