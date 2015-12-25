See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milwaukie, OR
Internal Medicine
Dr. Matthew Brock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukie, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Brock works at Northwest Primary Care Group in Milwaukie, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Primary Care Group
    10024 Se 32nd Ave, Milwaukie, OR 97222 (503) 659-4988
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    2501 NE 134th St Ste 201, Vancouver, WA 98686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 25, 2015
    The staff is extremely efficient there's practically no waiting time and the doctors will spend as much time with you as they feel is needed to explain things in simple terms.
    Mary Hollingsworth in Gladstone, OR — Dec 25, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Brock, MD

    Internal Medicine
    12 years of experience
    English
    1508183948
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
    OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Oregon State University
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

