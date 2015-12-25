Dr. Matthew Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Brock, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Brock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukie, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Brock works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Primary Care Group10024 Se 32nd Ave, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Directions (503) 659-4988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2501 NE 134th St Ste 201, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brock?
The staff is extremely efficient there's practically no waiting time and the doctors will spend as much time with you as they feel is needed to explain things in simple terms.
About Dr. Matthew Brock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508183948
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Oregon State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brock works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.