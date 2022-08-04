Dr. Matthew Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Britton, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Britton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.
Locations
45th St Pain Management LLC5642 Corporate Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 469-2635
Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 231-5333
Total Care and Wellness LLC190 NE 199th St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 760-2284
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Britton is the only doctor in TWO YEARS of suffering with my condition that paid attention enough to prescribe a medication to treat the long term problem I have. THANK YOU DR. BRITTON!
About Dr. Matthew Britton, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.