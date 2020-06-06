Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM
Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
M Umar Burney MD1301 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-8111
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Britt was my favorite podiatrist ever ...unfortunately i had to relocate to Florida and i will definitely miss him and his excellent care and services. He was very courteous and friendly and listened to everything i ever had a question about.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104164896
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Britt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britt has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.
