Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM

Podiatry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Britt works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M Umar Burney MD
    1301 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2020
    Dr Britt was my favorite podiatrist ever ...unfortunately i had to relocate to Florida and i will definitely miss him and his excellent care and services. He was very courteous and friendly and listened to everything i ever had a question about.
    Jean Szabo — Jun 06, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104164896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Britt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Britt works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX. View the full address on Dr. Britt’s profile.

    Dr. Britt has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

