Dr. Matthew Bridges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bridges, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists PC1 Park West Cir Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 378-7443
Commonwealth Ear Nose & Throat Specialists PC14051 St Francis Blvd Ste 2211, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 378-7443
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery to correct my extremely deviated septum and Dr. Bridges exceeded my expectations. He was able to completely straighten my nose, fix a bump on my bridge, and corrected the deviation 100%. Everyone that I have worked with has been absolutely wonderful and will recommend Dr. Bridges and Commonwealth ENT to everyone!
About Dr. Matthew Bridges, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Texas, Houston
- Med College Of Virgina Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Nosebleed, Ear Ache and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
