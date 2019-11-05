See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Oaklawn Hospital.

Dr. Brewster works at Associated Orthopedists Of Detroit in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI, Glendale, AZ and Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aod Dme LLC
    24715 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 412-1411
  2. 2
    Shelby Township
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 120, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 412-1411
  3. 3
    Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 865-5555
  4. 4
    Mclaren Macomb
    1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8000
  5. 5
    7701 W Aspera Blvd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 248-2103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Oaklawn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2019
    Dr. Brewster is a magnificent dr. I had a fractured femur that was complex his procedure left minimal scaring and pain. In fact my daughter also broke 7 bones in her foot and terrible tendon damage I took her to see him and he said surgery was the last option, her foot has healed and we can't believe you cant see any damage. All her bones are completely Inlinged they healed perfectly. I highly recommend him if you have any doubts of what you should do.
    — Nov 05, 2019
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1699909960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

