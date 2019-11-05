Overview

Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Oaklawn Hospital.



Dr. Brewster works at Associated Orthopedists Of Detroit in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI, Glendale, AZ and Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.