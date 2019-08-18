Dr. Matthew Branch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Branch, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Branch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Navarro Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 270, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 800-9800
-
2
Thomas H. Sheriff Phd PC301 Hospital Dr, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (469) 800-9800Thursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Navarro Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Branch for several years. My husband and I, as well as our our daughter, and 3 of our grandsons, have been patients of his, along with my granddaughter. And just recently, he treated our great grandson who is having issues with his allergies and his ears. He has been a very big help to our family He is very knowledgable and he cares about his patients.
About Dr. Matthew Branch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194798744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
