Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Braddock works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Primary Care810 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Directions (904) 693-2389
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braddock?
Dr. Braddock is the only doctor that has been able to control my autoimmune disease. He takes the time to listen and is willing to try nonconventional approaches. His office staff is very friendly and has always gone above and beyond to help.
About Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417180886
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braddock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braddock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braddock works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Braddock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.