Dr. Matthew Braasch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Braasch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Braasch works at
Locations
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Minnesota Urology1515 Saint Francis Ave Ste 250, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (952) 925-0473
Minnesota Urology Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 650, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 270-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent MD. Was very thoughtful and explained all things to my Mother about her condition. Very glad that we switched to him from St Paul Health Partners urology.
About Dr. Matthew Braasch, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1578772554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Urology
