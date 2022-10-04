Overview

Dr. Matthew Braasch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Braasch works at Minnesota Urology in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.