Dr. Matthew Bong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bong works at
Locations
-
1
Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bong?
Dr. Bong performed Anterior Hip Replacement on both myself and my husband, a month apart. We are extremely satisfied with our outcomes. I was back to playing Pickleball at 5 weeks!! No outpatient therapy, I followed my home exercises and instructions to a T!! Am back to playing tennis several times a week and snow skiing. I couldn't be any happier. Would recommend Dr. Bong to those wanting to experience a quick recovery time for a full return to activities!
About Dr. Matthew Bong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588627368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bong works at
Dr. Bong has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bong speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.