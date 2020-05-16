Dr. Matthew Blecha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Blecha, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Blecha, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Blecha works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group General Surgery Chicago331 W Surf St Ste 714, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 472-3427Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Pipefitters
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blecha?
Took care of my serious life threatening problem and was very kind.
About Dr. Matthew Blecha, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1518990399
Education & Certifications
- Uw Health Uw Hospitals And Clinics
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blecha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blecha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blecha works at
Dr. Blecha has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blecha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blecha speaks Afrikaans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blecha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blecha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.